29,200 students in Karnataka get Sujnananidhi scholarship this year

Sujnananidhi scholarship is being given since 2007 to children of members of Pragati Bhandu Swa Sahaya Sangha, who are pursuing profession and technical courses

May 24, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sujnananidhi scholarship is given by the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), which is headed by Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade (middle).

Sujnananidhi scholarship is given by the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), which is headed by Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade (middle). | Photo Credit: File photo

As many as 26,200 students pursing professional and technical courses will receive Sujnananidhi scholarship this year from Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath said Sujnananidhi scholarship is being given since 2007 to children of members of Pragati Bhandu Swa Sahaya Sangha, who are pursuing profession and technical courses. Meritorious students pursuing a 3-year course are given monthly scholarship of ₹400 while those pursuing 5-year course get monthly scholarship of ₹1,000.

So far, a total of 71,091 students have received the scholarship adding up to ₹82.52 crore, he said.

Mr. Manjunath said beneficiaries of the scholarship, who are employed, have formed Sujnananidhi Vruddhi Sangha, and are contributing towards the scholarship. So far, 225 beneficiaries have contributed ₹9.52 lakh, he said.

