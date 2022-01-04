291 take part in KIOCL chess tournament in Mangaluru

Participants of the two-day All India Open FIDE rating rapid chess tournament-2022 which concluded in Mangaluru on Sunday.

In all, 291 persons took part in the two-day All India Open FIDE rating rapid chess tournament-2022 titled “4th Kudremukh Trophy” organised by KIOCL Limited, a Union Government undertaking, which concluded in the city on Sunday.

The tournament was conducted under the guidance of international arbiter Salim Beigh and deputy arbiter Sakashath.

The participants came from Goa, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka with the youngest player being five years old and eldest being 82, a KIOCL release said here on Monday.

The tournament consisted of 165 trophies with cash prizes worth ₹2 lakh.

The first prize winner in the open category was International Master Pranav V. from Tamil Nadu. Manigandan S.S. from Tamil Nadu was the first runner-up and Balakishan A. from Karnataka was the second runner-up.

Prizes were distributed in the open level for under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 in both male and female categories. Prizes were distributed for Dakshina Kannada player categories and special prizes were distributed for the youngest players and veteran players.

Managing Director, MRPL, M. Venkatesh and KIOCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director T. Saminathan took part in the valedictory, the release added.