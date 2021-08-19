29-year-old woman murdered, husband arrested

The Moodbidri police arrested Dinraj, husband of Sunita, 29, for allegedly murdering his wife in their house in Daregudde in Moobidri police station limits on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that Dinraj allegedly had a quarrel with his wife on Tuesday night and he hit her with a blunt object. Dinraj took Sunita to a nearby government hospital and reported that she was injured after a fall from the steps in the house. The doctors gave preliminary treatment and referred the case to the private hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru. They also informed the police.

Mr. Kumar said Sunita died around midnight before she was brought to the private hospital. Her body was then brought to the mortuary of the Government Wenlock Hospital. As the death of Sunita was after 18 months of her marriage, the inquest was done in presence of Executive Magistrate. Mr. Kumar said Sunita had serious head injury and injury on other parts of the body. Following questioning of family members, police arrested Dinraj, who was found to have assaulted his wife that resulted in her death. Dinraj has also accused of misrepresenting about his wife’s injury.

Dinraj has been accused of offences punishable under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, Mr. Kumar said.