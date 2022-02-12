₹29 cr. more required to complete work

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar said on Friday that ₹29 crore more is required to complete work on the new Deputy Commissioner Office Complex at Padil in the city.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the project site, the Minister said that a proposal for sanctioning the money will be placed before the Cabinet soon for its approval. About 60% of the works have been completed, he said.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA from Mangaluru City North Y. Bharat Shetty were with the Minister during his visit.