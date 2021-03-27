282 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Samples of 184 more students on MIT campus return positive

COVID-19 cases on Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus continued to rise with 184 more students testing positive on Friday. Meanwhile, a total of 210 persons tested positive in Udupi district. With 63 patients discharged, the number of active such cases in the district touched 752.

A total of 770 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since May 15 from MIT campus which has been declared a containment zone. According to Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, robust testing facility was available on campus and all students have been tested. Most of the COVID-19 positive students are asymptomatic and are kept under isolation.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that steps have been taken to test staff of restaurants and other eateries outside the campus where students would have gone for food. According to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda, the primary health centres will monitor those with fever and breathing problems and conduct RT-PCR test. Vulnerable people are being identified and encouraged to undergo vaccination, he said.

Meanwhile, MIT has postponed the online examination of the third semester of B.Tech programme, which was scheduled to commence on April 5. The revised schedule of the examination will be notified at a later date, MIT said in a notification. In another notification, MIT said that the even semester laboratory sessions of B.Tech programme will be re-scheduled to a date prior to or after the end semester examination (June/July-2021) of the ongoing semester.