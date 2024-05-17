GIFT a SubscriptionGift
280 grams of MDMA seized in Mangaluru, five arrested

The police said the accused procured MDMA from Bengaluru and sold to students and others in Karnataka and Kerala.

Published - May 17, 2024 08:36 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City police have arrested five persons and seized 280 grams of MDMA synthetic narcotic drug in two separate cases.

The Central Crime Branch police arrested four persons and seized 270 grams of MDMA worth ₹6.5 lakh. The police gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Amin Rafi, 23, Mohammed Sinan Abdullah, 23, Mohammed Nouman, 22, Mohammed Safil, 23.

The police said the accused procured MDMA from Bengaluru and sold to students and others in Karnataka and Kerala. Mohammed Rafi is an accused in case of alleged selling of drugs registered by Mangaluru South police in 2021. Apart from 270 grams of MDMA, the police seized four mobile phones, a car and digital weighing machine.

Anti-drug

The Anti-drugs squad of Mangaluru South subdivision arrested Dawood Pervez, 37, and seized 10 grams of MDMA worth ₹15,000. The police also seized ₹810 from the accused.

