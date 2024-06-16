28 months on, incomplete Padil-Pumpwell four-lane road work tests patience of road-users

The 2.8 km Padil-Bhagwan Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Circle Road, one of the four main gateways into Managluru city, continues to remain incomplete even after 28 months the four-lane widening work was undertaken by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) thereby surpassing the March 2024 deadline announced by Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur.

Half-completed work on the entire stretch of the road that is filled with slush and mud often tests the patience of road-users and pedestrians alike. The stretch came under Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) after the National Highways Authority of India denotified it from the National Highway (NH) tag following commissioning of the Padil-Nanthoor bypass of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. MSCL at the behest of the City Corporation commenced the widening work in February 2022.

The stretch has been a major thoroughfare for entry and exit from the city as the Pumpwell flyover offers hastle-free connectivity unlike Nanthoor Junction that is often clogged due to traffic holdups. It also hosts educational institutions, the upcoming district office and is the gateway to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. All East-bound buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, including those towards Bengaluru, Dharmasthala, Puttur etc., and private vehicles use this stretch. Consequently, the Padil-Pumpwell stretch witnesses heavy vehicular movement.

Cost variation

Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur told The Hindu that several factors, including delay in government approval for cost variation, shifting of utility lines, laying of GAIL Gas’ piped natural gas supply line etc., delayed the completion of the work. Yet, with everything being in order, the work gets completed in two months and he as the Mayor would be there to inaugurate the stretch, Mr. Kannur said.

While the initial cost was pegged at ₹26 crore, shifting of utility lines including the main water supply line from Thumbe to the City, provision for drainage, etc., entailed additional cost of little more than ₹20 crore. There was delay in approving the cost variation at the government level, which was now approved by the High Power Committee, Mr. Kannur said. GAIL Gas lines and shifting of water pipes too was almost complete.

“MSCL would undertake the work in full swing even amidst the rain,” the Mayor said hoping to inaugurate the same in two months.