Mangaluru

27-year-old crime accused shot at in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 17, 2022 10:41 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 10:41 IST

The City police shot at a 27-year-old person, who is accused in 15 criminal cases, when he tried to flee after attacking a policemen near Assaigoli in the outskirts of the City on Sunday morning.

According to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Mukhthar, was taken by police to Assaigoli for identification of the vehicle he used for some of the recent crimes he was involved in. He was also expected to help the police identify the alleged accomplices in the crimes.

Soon after he got out of the police van around 7 a.m., Mukhthar attacked Ullal Police Inspector Sandeep and constables Akbar and Vasu and started to run away. The police fired a warning shot in the air and then fired the next shot at the leg of Mukhthar, Mr. Kumar explained.

Mukhthar and the three policemen were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte.

