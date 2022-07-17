27-year-old crime accused shot at in Mangaluru

Mukhthar and the three policemen were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte

Mukhthar and the three policemen were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte

The City police shot at a 27-year-old person, who is accused in 15 criminal cases, when he tried to flee after attacking a policemen near Assaigoli in the outskirts of the City on Sunday morning.

According to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Mukhthar, was taken by police to Assaigoli for identification of the vehicle he used for some of the recent crimes he was involved in. He was also expected to help the police identify the alleged accomplices in the crimes.

Soon after he got out of the police van around 7 a.m., Mukhthar attacked Ullal Police Inspector Sandeep and constables Akbar and Vasu and started to run away. The police fired a warning shot in the air and then fired the next shot at the leg of Mukhthar, Mr. Kumar explained.

Mukhthar and the three policemen were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte.

Mr. Kumar visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the accused and the policemen.

He said of the 15 cases, Mukhthar was wanted in six criminal cases.