27 tourism infrastructure projectsapproved for Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

27 September 2020 19:25 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Sunday that 27 tourism infrastructure development projects estimated at ₹ 17.34 crore have been given approval to be taken up in the district for the current financial year. Of this, ₹ 9.10 crore has been released for completing some projects.

Speaking at the World Tourism Day celebration on Tannirbavi beach, the Deputy Commissioner said that the fund has been released for building walking tracks and toilets at Tannirbavi, Sasihitlu, Surathkal and other beaches and for life-saving school activities on Tannirbavi beach. The approved projects included developing approach roads to beaches on the 36-km coastline in the district and other beach development works.

The Deputy Commissioner said that these beaches would be developed without violating the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) guidelines. They will have eco-friendly structures.

Dr. Rajendra said that the government has sanctioned ₹ 4.83 crore for the integrated development of Snana Ghatta (bathing place) on the banks of the Netravathi near Dharmasthala. Works related to this will be taken up with due procedure.

He said that approvals have been given for six persons to begin water sports activities on the banks of the Netravathi and the Phalguni (also called Gurupura). The Tourism Department has deployed six Pravasi Mitras to guide tourists on the beaches.

Pilikula authority

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government has approved the constitution of a Pilikula Development Authority. As no budgetary provision has been made for the authority for the current financial year, it is likely to get ₹ 5 crore in the interim budget or in the next budget.

He has written to 13 companies/authorities to contribute from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund for the maintenance of the tourism facilities which will come under the authority of Dr. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama.

Dr. Rajendra and Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar planted some saplings on the beach on the occasion. They also launched a 15-day beach cleaning activity.