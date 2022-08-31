27 police personnel undergoing training in handling UAV

An officer from the Internal Security Division of the State Police explaining to Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray the training programme in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 27 police inspectors and police constables from the city and other police units from the Western Range are undergoing a two-week training on handling Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the city.

The State Police has started phase-wise training for personnel in the usage of drones for law and order maintenance and also for investigation and surveillance. The personnel are also being exposed to the laws related to drone operation and ways to prevent misuse of drones.

Personnel from the Western Range are the first to undergo this training in the State. It is being conducted by experts from Internal Security Division from Bengaluru. Two police inspectors and three police constables from each unit in the range have been called for the training programme.

Apart from personnel from the city, personnel from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru district units are attending the training programme.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that apart from drone operations and handling, personnel are exposed to anti-drone system. Personnel will be trained in usage of drones in the night for surveillance in sensitive places and also in hilly and forest areas.

After the completion of training, Mr. Sonawane said, these 27 police personnel will act as master trainers for training other personnel in their units.

Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray inaugurated the training programme at his office here on Monday. Personnel from the Internal Security Division later demonstrated operation of drones in the District Armed Reserve Grounds.