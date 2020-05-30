27 people from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi test positive for COVID-19

Mangaluru

30 May 2020 20:39 IST

As many as 14 people from Dakshina Kannada and 13 from Udupi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Nine persons, including four policemen from Udupi district, were discharged following treatment.

According to the State bulletin, of the 14 persons in Dakshina Kannada, 13 had returned from Maharashtra. The youngest among them is a 11-year-old girl, while the oldest is a 61-year-old man. All were in institutional quarantine.

A 17-year-old boy (P-2871) from Pilar near Someshwar of Mangaluru taluk tested positive on Friday evening. He is a secondary contact of P-947, a woman from the same area who was discharged a few days ago. All the 14 new cases, and 54 others, are under treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital.

Five persons, including a 55-year-old woman found with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and two men who had returned from the UAE, were discharged.

In Udupi

Of 13 who tested positive in Udupi, 12 had returned from Maharashtra while a two-year-old girl (P-2794) had returned from Telangana State. All 13 were under institutional quarantine and have now been moved to the designated COVID-19 hospital.

Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray greeted the four policemen from Udupi who were discharged. “Police are on the field and run the risk of getting infected,” he told reporters. He encouraged all policemen to continue working courageously as they were here to work of the society. The four policemen will come back to work after they complete their 14-day home quarantine, he said.

Mr. Ray said all police stations in the Western Range, comprising of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada districts, would be sanitised in phases.

A Shramik Special train carrying 910 labourers to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, left Udupi at 5 p.m. on Saturday.