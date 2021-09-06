27 gram panchayats selected for AMRUT scheme

As many as 27 gram panchayats in different taluks of Dakshina Kannada were on Monday chosen for the implementation of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The panchayat that successfully implements the scheme will get a grant of ₹25 lakh for development works.

Presiding over a meeting, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara said that the panchayats selected should execute all development works in their jurisdiction. Respective panchayat development officers and executive officer of the taluk panchayat concerned should ensure that there was no shortcomings in the required infrastructure, the Minister said.

The chosen panchayats are Sangabettu, Irvathur, Pilathabettu, Kadeswalya, Balepuni and Idkidu in Bantwal taluk; Madantyar, Kokkada, Dharmasthala, Ujire, Hosangadi and Aladangadi in Belthangadi taluk; Savanur and Alankar in Kadaba taluk; Uppinangady, Aryapu and Kabaka in Puttur taluk; Aranthod, Mandekolu and Markanja in Sullia taluk; Belvai and Thenka Mijar in Moodbidri taluk and Badaga Edapadavu, Ganjimutt, Munnur, Haleyangadi and Permude in Mangaluru taluk.

Mr. Angara said that while implementing the AMRUT scheme, panchayats should ensure provision of piped drinking water to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission; provide street lights and solar street lights through own or 15th Finance Commission funds; develop parks under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme; construct and repair classrooms in primary and high schools through funds from the Education Department; provide drinking water, toilets and playgrounds in schools; digitise panchayat administration and undertake solid and liquid waste management projects.

Member of Legislative Assembly Rajesh U. Naik, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Anand Kumar and others were present.