27 colleges yet to renew, extend affiliation

Existing batches will continue till students complete their courses, says university

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya speaking at the Academic Council meeting, Mangalore University, in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 27 higher educational institutions (colleges) affiliated to Mangalore University have not applied for renewal/extension of affiliation for the new batch of students for the academic year 2022-23 indicating that all is not well in the higher education sector.

Senior teachers and officials in the university say that it is for the first time in the history of the university that so many colleges have not sought renewal/extension of affiliation of the university for fresh batches.

With this, the number of colleges affiliated to the university has come down to 193 for 2022-23 from 220 in 2021-22.

The Academic Council of the university in its meeting on Thursday approved four new colleges for 2022-23 pending approval of the State Government. If the State Government gives approval to them, the number of colleges affiliated to the university will go up to 197 colleges.

The 193 colleges to which affiliation has been continued comprise 146 that have applied for renewal, 28 colleges that have sought extension of renewal, eight colleges having permanent affiliation and six constituent colleges and five autonomous colleges.

Registrar (administration) C.K. Kishor Kumar told the meeting that initially the colleges were asked to apply for affiliation by May 30. Later, the deadline for applying was extended till June 10.

According to Director (in-charge), College Development Council of the university, V. Ravindrachary, of the 27 colleges that have not applied for affiliation, some might be seeking affiliation of private universities and others might have merged with other educational institutions.

The existing batches of students in colleges that have not applied for renewal/extension will continue till students completed their courses, with affiliation of the university.

27 colleges

Of the 27 colleges, these 10 have not applied for renewal/extension of affiliation: Aaba Women’s First Grade College, Surathkal; Amrutha College, Padil; Krishnabai Vasudeva Shenoy Memorial College, Katpady; Hazrat Sayad Madani Banatha Women’s College, Ullal; Dr. NSAM First Grade College, Karkala; Madhava Pai College, Manipal; Mar Ivanios College, Kadaba; Moegling Institute of German Language, Balmatta; Nitte Institute of Speech and Hearing, Deralakatte and Rosario College of Management Studies, Bolar.

The other 10 are: Sarosh Institute of Hotel Administration, Kannur; Sri Bharathi College, Nanthoor; Sri Durga Sanskrit PG Studies and Research Centre, Kateel; Sri Sharada Women’s College, Sullia; St. Aloysius Evening College, Mangaluru; Karavali College of Education, Mangaluru; St. Sebastian College of Commerce, Ullal; St. Thomas College, Belthangady; Mookambika First Grade College, Byndoor, and Vikas First Grade College, Mangaluru.

The remaining seven colleges are: S.S. Degree College, Kushalnagar; Tejaswini College of Science and Therapy, Kudupu; Silicon College of Advance Studies, Konchady; Chanakya College, Somwarpet; Coorg Institute of Hospitality Science, Madikeri; Varasiddhi Vinayaka First Grade College, Kundapur, and Nitte Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Studies, Mangaluru.

There is no clarity whether these colleges will close down permanently or they will apply for affiliation of the university again in the coming years once the demand from students goes up as some of them are facing dearth of students.

New colleges

The four new colleges to which the Academic Council gave its approval are SCS First Grade College, Ashok Nagar, Mangaluru, Barakha Degree College, Adyar, Mangaluru; Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Evening College, Udupi, and Edward and Cynthia Institution of Public Health, Bajal, Mangaluru.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya presided over the meeting.