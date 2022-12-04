26-year-old man gets 10 years’ RI for raping elderly woman

December 04, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MANGLAURU

The II Additional District and Sessions Court, Udupi, has sentenced a 26-year-old man, hailing from Shivamogga, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹55,000 on finding him guilty of raping a 70-year-old woman, a ragpicker, in Udupi, in June 2017.

The judge, Dinesh Hegde, on December 1, sentenced the accused Irfan for the offence punishable under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 506 of IPC. Both sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

According to the chargesheet, the 70-year-old victim, hailing from Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu, came to Udupi four decades ago and earned her living by lifting fish buckets in Malpe harbour. Since the last 10 years, she earned her living by selling scrap material. She was having her lunch daily at the Krishna Mutt.

On June 5, 2017, as she was walking towards the mutt, a person approached her to offer lunch and took her to a passage near Lakshmi Venkataramana Temple in Tenkapete and sexually assaulted her. The person also robbed ₹30,000, a pair of ear stud and a gold ‘taali’ worth ₹15,000, the victim stated.

Following treatment at the Government Hospital in Udupi, the victim lodged a complaint with the police on June 7, 2017. The investigation officer showed her photograph of Irfan, who worked in the chicken stall adjoining the scarp shop in Aadi Udupi where the victim regularly sold the scrap material.

After the victim identified Irfan, the investigation officer began to search for him.

The Bengaluru police arrested Irfan in connection with a case registered in Byatarayanapura police station. The Udupi police took him into their custody by securing body warrant and arrested him. Chargesheet was filed arraigning Irfan of offences under Sections 376, 506 and 392 of IPC.

The judge convicted Irfan under Sections 376 and 506 of IPC, while acquitted him of the offence punishable under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC

The judge said the fine amount, if realised, shall be paid as compensation to the victim. He asked the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority to consider paying compensation to the victim under Section 357(A) of Criminal Procedure Code.