26 houses damaged in Udupi district

As many as 26 houses and two school buildings were damaged due to rain accompanied by winds in Udupi district on Sunday.

According to information provided by the District Control Room here, of the 26 houses damaged, seven were in Karkala taluk, six each in Kaup and Kundapur taluks, four in Brahmavar taluk, two in Byndoor taluk, and one in Udupi taluk.

A cow fell into a stream and died at Ampar village in Kundapur taluk. Arecanut and banana plantations were damaged at Yerlapady village in Karkala taluk.

The building of the Government Lower Primary School was almost fully damaged at Nandanavana village in Byndoor taluk due to rain and winds. The wall of the school and its roof collapsed at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. According to Manjunath, Village Accountant, the damage has been estimated at ₹ 12 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Government Higher Primary School suffered partial damage when one of the walls collapsed at Hermunde village in Karkala taluk.

Seshasayana K., Deputy Director of Public Instruction, told The Hindu that the school building at Nandanavana village was badly damaged.

The entire building would have to be reconstructed. The work would require a minimum of ₹ 20 lakh. As many as 16 students studied in the school.

“We are planning to shift the classes to a nearby empty house. We also have the option to shift classes 1 and 2 to a room in a nearby anganwadi building and classes 3, 4 and 5 to a government school near Uppunda. We will decide after consulting the parents,” he said.

The damage at Hermunde was a minor one and the classes there could be conducted in another room of the school, Mr. Seshasayana said.

Meanwhile, sea erosion was reported from some places in the district, including Paduvari, Gangolli and Kodi.

Udupi received a rainfall of 42.1 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Kundapur and Karkala towns received a rainfall of 120.6 mm and 76.6 mm, respectively.