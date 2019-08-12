26 bridges and culverts damaged

As many as 513 houses have been damaged and crops on 14 hectares damaged in heavy rain that lashed Dakshina Kannada in the last seven days. According to a press release, 120 km of National Highway, 176.97 km of State Highway and 152.71 km of District Road have been damaged. As many as 26 bridges and culverts, 3,664 electricity poles and related infrastructure have also been damaged. The district administration rescued 3,304 persons from 95 flood-affected villages and placed them in 14 relief camps, the release said.

Earlier, in a press meet here on Sunday, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao cautioned that there may be viral and water-borne infections once it stopped raining. Dr. Rao asked people to clear rainwater stagnating in and around their houses as it may allow breeding of mosquitoes that carry malaria parasite and dengue virus. To prevent water-borne infections, Dr. Rao told people to drink water that has been boiled for 20 minutes. He also urged people to eat food that is served hot. Maintaining proper hygiene will prevent H1N1, he said.

Dr. Rao said that source reduction exercise being held since July 20 has brought down the number of viral fever cases to around 60 in the city. With heavy rain in different parts of the district, junior health assistants deputed for the exercise in the city were sent back to their respective villages. Source reduction work was now being carried out by 60 multipurpose workers and nursing college students, he said.