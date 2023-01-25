25th Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Ujire for three days from February 3

January 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 25th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be held at Ujire for three days from February 3, according to the president of the parishat M.P. Srinath.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that president of the State Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the conference at 5 p.m. on February 3.

The sammelana will be presided over by Hemavathi V. Heggade of Dharmasthala.

Ms. Heggade is the president of Jnanavikasa programme of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-governmental organization.

He said that 16 new books will be released at the conference and 39 achievers will be felicitated. There will be three special lectures and four literary sessions.

In all, 21 poets will attend ‘kavi goshtis’ and 17 troupes will present cultural programmes spread out across three days.

The topic of literary sessions and lectures will be on Tulu Nadu and ‘daivaradhe’, literary tradition of Dakshina Kannada, media and challenges, ecology, and the like, he said.

There will also be an interaction with the president of the sammelana. There will be an open session of the office-bearers of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the parishat in which some resolutions will be passed.

Taltaje Vasanth Kumar, retired professor of Kannada, Mumbai University, will deliver the valedictory address on February 5.

In all, 23 sub-committees have been formed for the conduct of the sammelana. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will release a souvenir in the inaugural session, he said.