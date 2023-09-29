25th Bhajana Kammata attended by 202 volunteers begins at Dharmasthala

September 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Swastishree Siddhantakeerthi Swami of Aratipura Jain Mutt, Mandya, inaugurated the 25th Bhajana Kammata (bhajan workshop) for volunteers organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Thursday in Dharmasthala.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer said one should speak with compassion with others besides having good intention and doing good works. One should not forget India’s rich history, cultural heritage, and leniage in the names of modern thinking.

The guru has a unique place in India wherein one is expected to reach one’s destination with the guidance from the guru. If one engages in bhajans praising the almighty with pure mind, one would get blessed from god, the seer said.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade urged the volunteers attending the workshop to engage in continuous learning and studies during the workshop thereby leading a pious life.

Through bhajans, one could submit to the will of the almighty, he said. Mr. Heggade further said those attending the workshop would develop leadership qualities thereby heralding the development of their respective villages and localities.

Sri Mohanadasa Swami of Manila Mutt said bhajans were capable of dissuading people from becoming slaves of vices. Bhajans could cause dharma jagruthi thereby building a healthy society.

Kammatas started in 1996

Workshop secretary Suresh Moily in his report said in the last 25 years, 4,551 members from 2,412 bhajan mandalis were trained in the kammatas. The workshops had a start with 60 members in 1996. The present workshop is being attended by 202 members and goes on for a week.

Hemavathi V. Heggade, Kammata Convener Subrahmanya Prasad and others were present.

