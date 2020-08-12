25,000 rapid antigen test kitsgiven to Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

12 August 2020 19:30 IST

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari has said that the government has provided 25,800 rapid antigen test kits to Dakshina Kannada district.

Stating that 8,000 rapid antigen tests had already been conducted, out of which 600 cases returned positive for COVID-19, Mr. Poojari noted that free tests were being conducted at 78 primary health centres and six community health centres.

Mr. Poojari said that the administration has directed hospitals with more than 20 beds to get registered under Ayushman Bharat scheme within a week to facilitate people to get free treatment under the scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

As of now, COVID-19 treatment was being given in 23 private hospitals, including eight medical college hospitals, out of which free treatment under Ayushman Bharat was being given in nine hospitals.

People have to bear medical expenses in the remaining ones, Mr. Poojari said. He advised people to prefer hospitals enrolled under Ayushman Bharat.

Mr. Poojari asked private hospitals to recommend home quarantine for asymptomatic patients or COVID Care Centres.

At the District Government Wenlock Hospital, 48 ventilators were working and another 38 have to be installed. He asked officials to provide 15 more ventilators to the hospital. There are 210 oxygen flow beds in the hospital, while the government would provide 50 high-flexi oxygen beds for every taluk hospitals and 30 such beds to community health centres within a week.