Mangaluru

2,500 needy persons given alms at Attur basilica

Needy persons being given donation as per their needs in front of the St. Lawrence Basilica at Attur in Udupi district on Friday.

Needy persons being given donation as per their needs in front of the St. Lawrence Basilica at Attur in Udupi district on Friday.  

Food packets and alms were distributed to the poor at the St. Lawrence Basilica at Attur near Karkala in Udupi district on Friday after five days of the annual feast of the ‘Saint of Miracles.’ Around 2,500 destitute received alms totalling ₹10.32 lakh.

The alms-giving tradition at the St. Lawrence Shrine, which was elevated to the status of a minor basilica in August 2016, has been going on for the last 17 years, said a press release issued by the Udupi Catholic Diocese here. The alms were distributed in the presence of Fr. George D’Souza director of the basilica, Fr. Vijay D’Souza, assistant parish priest, and John D’Silva, vice-president of the basilica.

The poor were divided into three categories depending on their problems and state of their physical health. The alms were distributed as per their needs.

The distribution of alms and food packets to the destitute could be considered the final act of the annual feast. The annual feast concluded on January 26.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:30:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/2500-needy-persons-given-alms-at-Attur-basilica/article17104974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY