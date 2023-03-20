ADVERTISEMENT

250 lorryloads of sand seized in Surathkal

March 20, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Surathkal police on Sunday seized 250 lorryloads of sand worth about ₹35 lakh that was illegally stocked in Munchuru and Chelyaru villages of Surathkal.

The police said the sand was stocked illegally in order to sell it at a higher price during rainy season. On a tip-off, a team led by inspector Mahesh Prasad and sub inspector Mallikarjun raided the two places and seized the stock.

The case has been handed over to the Mines and Geology Department for further investigation under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957. The department has registered separate cases against landowners for illegally stocking sand, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US