250 lorryloads of sand seized in Surathkal

March 20, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Surathkal police on Sunday seized 250 lorryloads of sand worth about ₹35 lakh that was illegally stocked in Munchuru and Chelyaru villages of Surathkal.

The police said the sand was stocked illegally in order to sell it at a higher price during rainy season. On a tip-off, a team led by inspector Mahesh Prasad and sub inspector Mallikarjun raided the two places and seized the stock.

The case has been handed over to the Mines and Geology Department for further investigation under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957. The department has registered separate cases against landowners for illegally stocking sand, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT