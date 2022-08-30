25 nomadic tribes people temporarily relocated

MANGALURU
August 30, 2022 00:09 IST

As many as 25 nomadic tribes people, who lived close to the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a pubic meeting at Kuluru here on September 2, have been temporarily relocated to a nearby shed.

The 25 people from Andhra Pradesh have been living in thatched huts for the past eight years. The huts are in a private land adjoining the Goldfinch Grounds where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the public meeting.

Due to security reasons, the officials had three days ago asked the tribal community peopole to temporarily relocate to the nearby shed. They were relocated to the shed on Sunday.

“We have arranged for their stay and also made arrangements for their food and other needs,” said local councillor Kiran Kumar. Mr. Kumar said that during the lockdown, the Mangaluru City Corporation arranged for ration and other needs of these tribal people.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that apart from security reasons, these tribal people were temporarily relocated as the district administration wanted to make use of the area for parking and other needs related to the September 2 programme.

After discussing with the families, the tribal people were temporarily relocated to a safe location. Permanent rehabilitation plan will be worked out if these nomadic tribes people want to settle down in Mangaluru, he said.

