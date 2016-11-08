25 new patrolling vehicles for city

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said here on Monday that Mangaluru city police will get 25 new patrolling vehicles.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Dr. Parameshwara said that the new vehicles equipped with tablets and GPS devices willhelp police in reaching trouble spots at a quicker time. He said that the response time of police will be five minutes using the new vehicles.

Dr. Parameshwara said that the new patrolling vehicles will be in addition to the existing patrolling (PCR) vehicles used by the city police.

There are 13 PCR vehicles and a few motorcycles that are being used for patrolling by the city police, the Minister said.

Dr. Parameshwara said that personnel will be trained in the use of the new patrolling vehicles.

He said that a scheme was being worked out to meet the additional cost of personnel and fuel for these new vehicles.