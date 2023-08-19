₹2.5 lakh worth MDMA seized, one arrested

August 19, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested Hassan Saddiq, 35, of Vitla, who is accused of procuring MDMA synthetic drug from Bengaluru and selling it in Mangaluru and parts of Kerala.

The police seized 50 grams of MDMA worth ₹2.5 lakh, a car, a digital weighing machine, and a mobile phone from the accused.

The police said Saddiq is an accused in 17 criminal cases, which includes, nine cases of assault, six cases of attempt to murder, a case each of kidnap and attempt to dacoity, all registered in Dakshina Kannada district. He is also an accused in a case of drug peddling registered in Hebbal police station of Bengaluru. Non-bailable warrant had been issued against him for his failure to appear before the court in six criminal cases, the police said.

Other arrests

The CCB sleuths arrested Mohammed Rafiq, who had failed to appear before the court in several cases registered in Dakshina Kannada and Kerala. He was arrested from a place in Hoskote near Bengaluru.

The CCB police said Rafiq is an accused in three cases of theft, a case of attempt to murder, a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, all registered in Dakshina Kannada. He is accused in cases of theft registered in Manjeshwar, Kannur, and Thalassery police stations in Kerala, the police said.

The Konaje police arrested Abdul Razik of Mannur village, who had failed to appear before the court for more than a year in a case registered for offence under Sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 21 B and 25 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Konaje Police Station.