25 KSRTC bus passengers injured

One of the front tyres burst and the vehicle rolled down into a stream

​The KSRTC bus that rolled down into a stream ​at Gadikallu near Sampaje in Sullia taluk on Thursday. ​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All 25 passengers of KSRTC bus were injured after the vehicle rolled down and fell into a stream after a front tyre burst near Sampaje in Sullia Police limits in the early hours of Thursday.

The police said that the bus was on its way from Subrahmanya to Gundlupet when the front tyre burst near Sampaje Gadikallu. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down and fell into the stream by the roadside.

The police rushed to the spot and with the help of local people, moved the injured passengers to a Primary Health Centre. While 14 injured were taken to a private hospital in Sullia, four were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sullia. The remaining injured persons went to a hospital in Madikeri.

The police said that all the injured are out of danger. Only five passengers have suffered fracture, while the rest have simple injuries.

After a complaint from a passenger, the Sullia Police registered a case under Sections 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the KSRTC bus driver.