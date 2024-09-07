25-hr-long yoga session: Two world record certificates given

The Golden Book of World Records adjudged the recent 25-hour-long yoga session by yoga teacher Kushalappa Gowda as the world record for the longest yoga lesson. It has also adjudged this session as the world record for participation of a maximum number of healthcare professionals in yoga session.

Mr. Gowda conducted the marathon yoga session on the campus of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to mark the silver jubilee celebration of Yenepoya Medical College. The marathon started at 9 a.m. on July 22 and ended at 10 a.m. on July 23. As many as 2693 healthcare professionals participated in the yoga session held for 17 batches.

The certificate for the longest yoga session was awarded to Mr. Gowda, while the certificate for maximum participation of healthcare professionals in yoga session was given to Yenepoya Medical College.

In a press release, Mr. Gowda said a cheque for an amount of ₹2.52 lakh, which was collected from participants, donors, and Yenepoya Deemed to be University, was handed over to Mugeradka Government School Seva Trust for development of Government Lower Primary School in Mogru village of Belthangady taluk.

