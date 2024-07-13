GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25 anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada will have new buildings, says Hebbalkar

As many as 30 anganwadis in Mangaluru city are operating from rented buildings. Work was on to have six anganwadis in permanent building, says Vedavyasa Kamath

Published - July 13, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inaugurating the renovated building of Karavali Lekakiyara-Vachakiyara Sanga at Urwa Store In Mangaluru on Saturday, July 13. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inaugurating the renovated building of Karavali Lekakiyara-Vachakiyara Sanga at Urwa Store In Mangaluru on Saturday, July 13. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The renovated building of Karavali Lekakiyara-Vachakiyara Sanga at Urwa Store In Mangaluru.

The renovated building of Karavali Lekakiyara-Vachakiyara Sanga at Urwa Store In Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

As many as twenty-five anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada, which are presently operating on rented premises, will have their own buildings, said Minster for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar in Mangaluru on Saturday, July 13.

Responding to D. Vedavyasa Kamath’s demand for permanent buildings for anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada during a function in Mangaluru, Ms. Hebbalkar said the government has this year sanctioned permanent buildings for 25 anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada. It has also sanctioned for the district 10 new government montessori, which are being set up in place of anganwadis to provide quality education and care for all children.

Mr. Kamath said many anganwadis in Dakshina Kannada were operating from rented building. As many as 30 anganwadis in Mangaluru city were operating from rented buildings. Work was on to have six anganwadis in permanent building, he said.

In her speech after inaugurating the renovated building of Karavali Lekhakiyara Vachakiyara Sangha, the Minister said despite achievements in different fields, women still were being forced to fight for their existence. “Though we have merit, we still have to fight it out for our rightful presence in the society.”

Ms. Hebbalkar said her government was committed to the empowerment of women and it will continue with the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of providing ₹2,000 every month to woman head of the family and also the Shakti scheme of free travel for women in KSRTC buses.

The Minister lauded MRPL for contributing from corporate social responsibility for renovation of Sangha’s building.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, commended the contribution of Karavali Lekhakiyara Vachakiyara Sangha in the field of literature and asked the Sangha to adapt to changes in the literature medium.

