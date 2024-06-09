2,468 candidates get on the spot job offer at Alva’s Pragati in Moodbidri

In all, 2,468 job aspirants were recruited on the spot by 217 companies during the two-day job mela, Alva’s Pragati, organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, which concluded in Moodbidri on Saturday, according to the foundation.

In addition, the same companies shortlisted 5,953 candidates for final round of selection.

In all, 258 companies and 14,780 job aspirants took part in the 14th edition of the Alva’s Pragati. Of the companies which took part, 41 are yet to furnish their data to the foundation, a release stated.

The foundation said that EG India, a leading vendor of Nordic Software, hired 28 engineers for junior software developer positions with ₹5.9 lakh per annum (LPA) salary.

FactSet company hired 20 candidates for research analyst position with a package of ₹3.4 LPA and short listed 13 candidates for advisor role for ₹7.2 LPA.

Toyota Kirlosker Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. selected 21 candidates for graduate engineer apprenticeship trainee positions with ₹4.7 LPA.

Maini Precision Products Ltd. selected 51 potential candidates for graduate engineer trainee positions, the release added.

Tenneco, one of the leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and after market customers, selected 96 candidates with ITI, Diploma and Engineering degrees for graduate engineer trainee positions.

Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd. selected 12 candidates with ITI, Diploma, and BE degrees for ₹4 LPA for graduate engineer apprenticeship trainee positions.

