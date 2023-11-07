24-year-old youth hacked to death in Puttur

November 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

A four-member gang allegedly hacked to death 24-year-old Akshay Kallega, who was leading the popular ‘Tigers Kallega’ dance group at Nehru Nagar in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada on Monday night.

According to police, Kallega had heated exchange of words on phone with Maneesh and Chetan over an accident which took place at Nehru Nagar at 10 p.m. on Monday.

The latter called the former near a Canara Bank ATM, a few metres away from the Vivekananda College, for personal interaction.

Kallega went to the spot along with his friend B. Vikhyat. Around 11.30 p.m., Maneesh and Chetan came to the spot in a car along with his two other friends Manja and Keshav. They had another round of heated verbal exchange with Kallega and then attacked the latter with swords, said the police.

As Kallega started to run, all the four chased him and hacked him to death. Kallega’s body was found off the Mani-Mysuru national highway, the police said.

The Puttur Town police arrested Maneesh and Chetan for the offences punishable under Sections 302, 341, 504, 506, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Search is on for other accused persons, the police said.

It may be mentioned here that a youth allegedly murdered a woman near Puttur police station this August. The town witnessed another murder after a gap of over two months.