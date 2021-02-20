24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU

With 20 new COVID-19 cases and 30 patient discharges, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada district stood at 240 on Friday. Penalty to the tune of ₹34.14 lakh has been collected so far in 33,010 cases of people not wearing masks.

As many as 27,748 health workers and 3,676 frontline workers have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,277 health workers have received the second dose of the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada.

In Udupi district, four new COVID-19 cases were reported and six patients were discharged on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 45. A fine of ₹23.62 lakh has been collected so far in 22,035 cases of people not wearing masks and violating the social distancing norms.

As many as 15,458 health workers and 2,721 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, while 1,607 health workers have received the second dose in Udupi.