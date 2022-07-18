24 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada
Dakshina Kannada reported 16 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. With eight patients discharged, the number of active cases stands at 61. The test positivity rate was put at 1.98%
There were eight positive cases in Udupi district, while and one patient was discharged on Sunday. The number of active cases stood at 32 and the test positivity rate was put at 3.3%.
