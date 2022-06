24 more Muslim students suspended in Dakshina Kannada’s Uppinangady for wearing hijab

Government First Grade College in Uppinangady, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka

June 08, 2022 11:38 IST

Last week, the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district had suspended seven Muslim students on the same charge

Twenty-four Muslim students of the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka were suspended on the charge of defying the dress code on June 7.

Last week, the college had suspended seven Muslim students on the same charge. Thus, the total number of students suspended for allegedly wearing hijab in classrooms has gone up to 31.

Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, Puttur who is chairman of the College Development Committee, said that, for revocation of the suspension, students have been told to give an undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code prescribed by the college.

The MLA said that many students are attending classes while some, including some boys who are supporting girls wearing hijab in classrooms, continue to stay away from the classes.

He said that the college will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the committee.

On June 6, U. T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, told mediapersons in Mangaluru that students will have to fight out the hijab issue legally and not in the corridors of colleges. Students should focus on academics, he said.