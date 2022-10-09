24 active COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

A file photo of a health worker lifting throat swabs of a person for COVID-19 testing.
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.
With the discharge of eight patients, the active COVID-19 cases in the district was 24. The test positivity rate has come down to 0.36%. A total of 31.04 lakh people have been tested so far, of which 29.67 lakh tested negative, said a communiqué by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.