239.86 grams of gold seizedfrom woman passenger

Customs on Monday seized 239.86 grams of 24 karat gold from a woman passenger at the international airport here.

According to a tweet from Customs, the passenger was checked soon after her arrival at the airport from Dubai by an Air India Express flight.

The passenger had concealed three crude gold chains and four crude gold bangles under the burkha that she was wearing, Customs said.

The seized gold was valued at ₹ 8.16 lakh.

Another seizure

In another instance, the Customs on Sunday seized 211 grams of 24 karat gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight.

The gold was concealed in the form of rhodium coated gear wheel of the hand baggage being carried by the passenger.

The seized gold was valued at ₹ 7.17 lakh, the tweet said.