237-km human chain to be formed from Shiroor to Sampaje for International Day of Democracy

A 237-km human chain from Shiroor in Udupi district to Sampaje in Dakshina Kannada will be formed on September 15 to mark the International Day of Democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as one lakh people are expected to form the 130-km chain from Hejmady toll gate to Sampaje gate in Dakshina Kannada, according to Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan. The chain will be formed from 9 a.m. onwards.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi K. Vidyakumari said the district administration has planned organising a 107-km human chain from Shiroor in the northern border of the district to Hejmady in the southern border along NH 66.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Rajatadri, the district office complex in Manipal, on Wednesday, Ms. Vidyakumari said the chain was being organised as per directions from the State government to celebrate the day across the State. More than one lakh people are expected to be part of the human chain, she said.

Stating that the administration has made elaborate preparations for the event, the DC noted that committees, headed by the Additional DC and tahsildars at the district and taluk levels respectively, were overseeing the arrangements. The committees have held many meetings to ensure the event becomes a grand success.

The district-level programme was organised near the Kinnimulky welcome arch in Udupi. National and State flags will be displayed in the district headquarters, Ms. Vidyakumari said. Drones will be used to take photographs and shoot videos of the event at Maravanthe beach, Kundapur Town (Shastri Circle and Basrur Moorkai flyovers), Kinnimulky in Udupi and Uchhila, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Vidyakumari said the administration was making every effort to create awareness about the programme, including audio jingles being played through waste collection vehicles at village and town levels. A trekking programme for officials of various government departments to sensitise people about the event too was organised at Kunjarugiri on September 13.

The DC said along with people dressed as icons, including B.R. Ambedkar, Buddha, Basaveshwara etc., the rich cultural heritage of the district too would be on display at various locations during the event. Laddus would be given to every participant.

To take care of the health aspects of the participants, the administration has arranged a sufficient number of healthcare personnel besides posting one ambulance every 10 km. District planning officer Uday Kumar Shetty was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.