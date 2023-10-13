HamberMenu
23-year-old woman killed in Kalladka

October 13, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in Dasakodi, near Kalladka, in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday evening.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Pavana, a resident of Bayila.

The police said Pavana, an employee of a private scanning centre in B.C. Road, got into a bus after finishing work and got down at Dasakodi. As she was walking towards her house, Pavana was hit by a car at around 7 p.m. Because of the impact, Pavana fell into a roadside drain. The car too overturned.

Passerby immediately arranged to take to take Pavana to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, the police said.

