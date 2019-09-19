23 rescued from stricken vessel near Mavinakurve

Indian Coast Guard personnel on Wednesday rescued 23 members of an Indian fishing boat crew after the vessel’s engine failed near Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada on Tuesday.

According to Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Mangaluru, S.S. Dasila, the boat was adrift about 30 nautical miles from Mavinakurve after its engine failed on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot, which was on patrol off the Karnataka and Goa coast, was diverted for help.

After reaching the spot, the Coast Guard personnel embarked on the boat and provided technical support.

However, the engine could not be started and later, the crew were rescued, he said.

The Coast Guard requested another fishing boat that was in the vicinity for towing assistance along with Coast Guard ship. Later, the stricken vessel was towed to Bhatkal.