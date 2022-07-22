Mangaluru

23 new cases in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With 16 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 63. The test positivity rate was put at 1.06%.

Udupi district reported 14 new cases, while four patients were discharged. The number of active cases stood at 32. The test positivity rate was put at 2.09%.


