23 head of cattle rescued in Udupi

The Kundapur Rural Police raided a shed in a house in Gulwady village of Udupi district and rescued 23 head of cattle on Sunday night.

The police said that the raid was carried out in the wake of complaints about theft of cattle from cowsheds in the village. A team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Sudha Prabhu raided the house of Abubakar and found 23 head of cattle in the shed. The cattle were kept in an inhuman way. Of the 23 cattle, one was a milching cow and the others were young ones.

The police said that Abubakar was at large. He has been booked for an offence under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

The police sent the rescued cattle to a nearby Goshala. A process has been launched to find the owners of the cattle.