23 fresh cases of dengue reported in Dakshina Kannada

Twenty-one fresh dengue positive cases were reported from Mangaluru taluk on Sunday. These were reported from private hospitals. In addition, two positive cases were reported from Bantwal taluk.

The authorities took up a major drive here on Sunday to inspect, clear the breeding spots, and fine those who failed to check the breeding of the fever-causing mosquito ‘Aedes aegypti’.

According to an official communique, the government collected ₹85,000 in fines and 71 breeding spots were destroyed or cleared.

The drive was conducted especially in Gujjarakere, Bolara, Emmekere, Mahakalipadpu, and Mangaladevi areas where dengue is widespread. About 250 persons, including officials, health workers and volunteers, inspected houses, shops, government buildings, schools, and other commercial establishments to check the breeding.

Fines were imposed on the spot to those who failed to take the control measures.

Breeding spots

Major breeding spots were found opposite Shaadi Mahal in Bolara and at a vacant site opposite a hotel near Mangaladevi.

The terrace of the government school in Bolara was another major breeding spot.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S., who reviewed the outcome of the drive later in the evening, directed the officials to continue to fine such persons who did not take control measures. He instructed them to continue to inspect apartments, buildings under construction, government buildings, along with other commercial establishments.