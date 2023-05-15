ADVERTISEMENT

23 buffaloes die after being hit by goods train near Angaragundi in Mangaluru

May 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

MCC makes use of a crane to remove seven cattle that had fallen near the culvert, and buried them

The Hindu Bureau

One of the 23 buffaloes, that had died after being hit by a goods train, being removed from a gorge by residents of Angaragudi, near Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As many as 23 stray buffaloes died after being hit by a goods train in Angaradundi, near Baikampady, on Sunday night (May 14).

In a communique, Southern Railway officials said the cattle were hit by a goods train between Jokatte and Panambur Railway stations at around 11.30 p.m.

Some cattle had fallen near the culvert across the stream, while others had fallen in a gorge. People in the area, who regularly walk along the railway track to reach Baikampady Industrial area for work, noticed the dead cattle after stench began emanating in the area on Monday morning. The residents, including Democratic Youth Federation of India activists, assembled at the spot and sought clearance of the dead cattle.

The Mangaluru City Corporation made use of a crane to remove seven cattle that had fallen near the culvert and buried them. Residents and DYFI activists worked till late on Monday evening to manually pull out the dead cattle from the gorge and bury them.

