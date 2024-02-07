22nd edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz in Mangaluru on February 8

February 07, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 22nd edition of the multi-city event The Hindu Young World Quiz for students from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will be held at the Bejai Church Hall, Lourdes Central School Campus, Bejai in the city on Thursday.

Presented by the State Bank of India, the event will witness bright young minds vying for top honours. It is held in two categories — junior (classes IV to VI) and senior (classes VII to IX). The junior category participants have to report at 8.30 a.m., while the seniors may report at 12.30 p.m. at the venue. Spot registration is allowed in special cases.

Any number of students from an institution may compete in the event with a team comprising two. Entry is free. Six teams will be chosen for the final rounds the same day after an elimination round of written quiz. If many teams from the same institution qualify for the finals, only two such teams will be allowed for the finals.

Quiz master V.V. Ramanan will host the event.

The winners will receive trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from the sponsors. All the participants will receive participation certificates.

Lourdes Central School is the venue partner of the event. UNIBIC is the SNACK partner, Rasna is the beverages partner, and Naturo is the treat time partner for the event. For queries call Surendra K. Shetty on 9448279124 or M.S. Madhava on 9035566695.

