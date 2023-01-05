221 students pass Taekwondo Association test

January 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

In all, 221 students of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, Talapady, passed belt promotion test conducted by Karnataka Taekwondo Association recently. Totally 93 students received yellow belt, followed by 83 students with green belt, 23 students with blue belt and 22 students received red belts. In addition, 19 students have been qualified to participate in black belt examination to be held on January 22. These students are trained by the coach Gururaj Itagi. The school has introduced Taekwondo as one of its compulsory sports activities, a release from the school said.

No power in Mangaluru city tomorrow

There will be no power supply to some areas in Mangaluru city on January 7 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The areas are Bikarnakatte, Jayashree Gate, Dattanagara, Sharabatkatte, Yeyyadi, Padavu, Naigara Lane, Badriya Road, Hamilton Circle, Old Market Road, Bamboo Bazar, Nereshwalya Road, and Goods Shed Road. It is for maintenance works.

New Managing Director for MESCOM

Manjappa took charge as the Managing Director of MESCOM on Wednesday. He was earlier Director (Technical) at Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. Mr. Manjappa had earlier worked as the Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer of MESCOM. A native of Sajipa Muda village in Bantwal taluk Mr. Manjappa now lived in Bejai in the city. Prashant Kumar Mishra, who was the Managing Director of MESCOM has been transferred as the Director, KSRTC. Mr. Mishra was the MD of MESCOM for two years.

Admission to govt. residential schools

The government has invited online applications for admission to Class 6 in Morarji Desai, B. R. Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi and Narayana Guru residential schools managed by it in Udupi district for 2023-24. Those who are in Class 5 can apply. The last date is January 22. Students should contact the principals of schools for application forms and other details. There are eight such schools in Udupi district.