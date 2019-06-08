22-year-old woman found murdered in Attavar

A 22-year-old woman from Chikkamagaluru was found dead in her room in Attavar on Friday.

The Mangaluru South Police gave the name of the woman as Anjana Vasist, 22, from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru.

Two months ago, Vasist, a postgraduate from Ujire, and her male friend rented a room in Attavar. Vasist’s friend was preparing for the Police Sub Inspector examination.

The police said that Vasist had gone to her native palce a few days ago and returned to her house on Friday morning.

As she did not come out of her house for a long time, the owner, Louis Pais, went and peeped through a window and saw Vasist lying in the room. He called the police who broke open the door.

The police said that Vasist has been strangulated to death. They have registered a case of murder and are searching for Vasist’s friend.