22-year-old woman found murdered in Attavar

A 22-year-old woman from Chikkamagaluru was found dead in her room in Attavar on Friday.
The Mangaluru South Police gave the name of the woman as Anjana Vasist, 22, from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru.
Two months ago, Vasist, a postgraduate from Ujire, and her male friend rented a room in Attavar. Vasist’s friend was preparing for the Police Sub Inspector examination.
The police said that Vasist had gone to her native palce a few days ago and returned to her house on Friday morning.
As she did not come out of her house for a long time, the owner, Louis Pais, went and peeped through a window and saw Vasist lying in the room. He called the police who broke open the door.
The police said that Vasist has been strangulated to death. They have registered a case of murder and are searching for Vasist’s friend.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor