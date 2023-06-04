ADVERTISEMENT

22 km of Sanur-Bikarnakatte highway widening project completed, says Kateel

June 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel inspectingthe progress of the ongoing road widening of Bikarnakatte- Sanur National Highway on the outskirts of Mangaluru on June 3, Sunday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that 22 km of the 45 km- long Bikarnakatte-Sanur National Highway widening project has been completed.

The Union government has sanctioned over ₹200 crore for acquiring land to widen a 2.5 km stretch in Padavu village for the project. The land acquisition in this stretch was pending coming in the way of widening the highway. The Union Finance Ministry has agreed to sanction over ₹200 crore to acquire the land on the stretch.

Mr. Kateel told reporters here on Saturday, that there are litigations over acquiring land to widen another 20 km stretch as there are differences between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and land owners over the rate of compensation. “We are trying to resolve them and speed up the widening project,” Mr. Kateel said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45 km stretch starts from Bikarnakatte (on Mangaluru- Moodbidri route) in the city and ends at Sanur, about 5 km ahead of Karkala in Udupi district. The stretch is being widened at an estimated cost of ₹1,137 crore, excluding the cost of land acquisition. The highway is being widened to 45 m, which includes 18-20m of carriageway, medians, pavements and other infrastructure. A 5.5 km long bypass at Gurupura and 7 km bypass in Moodbidri are also part of the project.

“I am reviewing this and other National Highway projects in Dakshina Kannada every 15 days. I am also reviewing the railway projects,” he said. Mr. Kateel remains hopeful that ongoing road and railway projects will be completed by 2024.

During his visit to the project site on Saturday, residents of Ganjimutt complained that their houses might get flooded during the rainy season as the road being built lacked stormwater drains. Mr. Kateel directed the NHAI officials to take necessary measures to prevent flooding.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty accompanied Mr. Kateel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US