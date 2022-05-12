22 injured in bus accident in Udupi

May 12, 2022 21:08 IST

As many as 22 persons were injured after a private bus tilted to its side after hitting a median, in Balepady near Udyavara of Udupi on Thursday.

The police said the bus from APM Company of Kaup was heading towards Udupi and then to Hebri. There were 32 passengers in the bus. Around 2 p.m., the driver lost control over the vehicle, after the steering wheel reportedly locked up, and the bus suddenly moved to the left.

After hitting a few roadside signages and the emergency call booth of the National Highways Authority of India for about 100 metres, the bus moved to the right. It tilted by its side after hitting the median.

The police said the 22 injured, included the driver and five others who had serious injuries. The driver suffered a head injury. The injured were admitted to different private hospitals in Udupi.