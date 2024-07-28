GIFT a SubscriptionGift
22 houses damaged in Udupi district

Published - July 28, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In all, 22 houses were damaged by rains and wind in Udupi district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Of those houses, 11 were in Udupi taluk, six in Kundapura taluk and the remaining five were in Kaup taluk, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The district recorded 7.8 mm rainfall during the same period. The maximum 11.7 mm rainfall was in Hebri taluk and the minimum 1.3 mm rainfall was in Kaup taluk.

Rainfall in Dakshina Kannada

In all, 147 electric poles of Mescom were damaged in Dakshina Kannada during the period. Its 7.35 km long power supply lines were too damaged, according to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

The district recorded 6.3 mm rainfall against the normal 40.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. The maximum 13.9 mm rainfall was in Belthangady taluk and the minimum 0.5 mm rainfall was in Ullal taluk during the period. The cumulative rainfall recorded in the district from January to till date stood at 2,601 mm against the normal rainfall of 2,289 mm for the period, it said.

Alert for Uttara Kannada

The India Meteorological Department said on Sunday that isolated heavy rain and sustained wind with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada district on Monday.

