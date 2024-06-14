22 foreign nationals among 155 candidates to receive Ph.D. degrees at 42nd convocation of Mangalore University on June 15

As many as 22 foreign nationals are among the 155 candidates who will receive their Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree at the 42nd convocation of Mangalore University on Saturday, June 15, according to Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma.

Addressing press persons here on Friday, he said that among the foreign nationals were nine candidates from Ethiopia, six from Afghanistan, three from Iraq, two from Tanzania, and a candidate each from Nigeria and Croatia.

He said that 18 of the 22 foreign nationals are men and the remaining four are women. Of 155 candidates, 95 are men and 60 are women.

Mr. Dharma said that Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General, Research and Information System for Developing Countries, Delhi will deliver the convocation address. Thaawarchand Chehlot, Governor, will confer the degrees in the presence of M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education. The convocation will begin at 12.15 p.m. and expected to be over by 1.30 p.m.

Ph.D. candidates, gold medallists, first-rank holders, and cash prize receivers will receive their degrees in person in one session. The degrees will not be distributed in two sessions, forenoon and afternoon, like in the last convocation. Those who will receive their degrees also include 58 gold medallists, 57 cash prize holders, and 168 rank holders.

Mr. Dharma said that 21,319 candidates (72.47 %) of 29,465 candidates who appeared for the university examinations in 2022-23 have passed.

The degree certificates of those eligible students, who have paid the fee and who can not make it to the convocation, will be sent to the concerned departments/colleges by the end of June, 2024.

Honorary doctorate

Mr. Dharma said that honorary doctorate will be presented to three persons. They are K. Prakash Shetty, Chairman, MRG Group, Thumbay Moideen, an entrepreneur and president of Thumbay Group, and Ronald Colaco, an NRI businessman based in Dubai.

The university had received 12 proposals for an honorary doctorate. The proposals had been sent to the Governor for selection. The final selection has been made by the government.

Mr. Shetty, besides being in the hospitality sector has also been involved in philanthropic endeavours. Mr. Moideen’s Thumbay Foundation supports charitable activities in healthcare & education through scholarships, grants, bursaries, awards, fellowships, endowments, donations, and other forms of financial assistance to students pursuing education. Mr. Colaco is very active in promoting socio-cultural, charitable, and philanthropic activities, he said.

K. Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (administration), H. Devendrappa, Registrar (Evaluation) were present.

