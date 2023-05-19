ADVERTISEMENT

21,825 students to appear for CET at 40 centres in DK, Udupi districts

May 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of the candidates, 5,712 students are from Udupi district where the test will be conducted in 12 centres. The remaining 16,113 students are from Dakshina Kannada which has 28 centres

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21,825 candidates have applied to appear for the two-day Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The test will be conducted on May 20 and 21.

Of the candidates, 5,712 students are from Udupi district where the test will be conducted in 12 centres. The remaining 16,113 students are from Dakshina Kannada which has 28 centres.

There will be Biology and Mathematics papers on May 20 in the forenoon and afternoon, respectively, on Saturday. The students will appear for Physics and Chemistry papers, in the forenoon and afternoon respectively, on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru city has 14 centres, Moodbidri has six centres, Puttur has got three centres and Belthangady taluk has five centres.

In Udupi district, Karkala, Kundapura and Brahmavara have two centres each and Udupi city has six centres.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has banned taking mobile phones or any other electronic devices, wearing ornaments and full sleeve shirts inside the centres. Candidates will have to take any identity card along with hall tickets.

According to H. Prasanna, Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, the pre-university supplementary examinations in the district will be conducted from May 23 to June 3 at four centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US